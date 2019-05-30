One Too Many campaign returns to UK airports

For the second summer in a row, those travelling from the UK’s airports are set to be warned of the cost of disruptive behaviour at the airport or on a flight.

The ‘One Too Many’ campaign has today launched ahead of the busy flying season to once again remind passengers of the serious consequences of disruptive activity, and reinforce the UK aviation industry code of practice on disruptive passengers.

Passengers will see warnings about disruptive behaviour posted on digital display screens, in retail and food and drink outlets, and via a targeted social media campaign, which last year reached over eight million passengers across Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram.

They will remind passengers that the penalties can range from being denied boarding, fines of up to £80,000 or jail for the most serious offences.

It is a refresh of last summer’s campaign, which was the first-of-its-kind to bring the main aviation industry partners together with ten pilot airports participating.

After a successful summer run, the campaign relaunched in the winter of 2018 with an additional four airports signing up.

Today’s launch is backed by aviation minister Baroness Vere, with the government highlighting the campaign as an example of industry best-practice in its Aviation 2050 – the future of UK aviation green paper.

Positive signs have been recorded at a national and local level since last year’s campaign kicked off.

In 2018 Civil Aviation Authority figures showed that the number of disruptive passenger incidents had dropped slightly from 417 to 413 year-on-year, despite the record number of passengers of departing passengers from the UK’s airports, growing by 2.7 per cent in 2017.

However, some regional leisure routes have seen an increase, and with 31 per cent of reported incidents explicitly linked to alcohol in 2017, the campaign seeks to make clear that disruptive behaviour, under any circumstances, has no place in the aviation sector.

On a local level, airports are employing the One Too Many campaign to complement their own efforts.

The results over the last year have been encouraging. Glasgow Airport, for example, has reported a 52 per cent drop in outbound alcohol-related offenders since the One Too Many campaign’s inception.

Greater Manchester Police also reported a 23 per cent reduction in incidents for Manchester Airport.

Baroness Vere, UK aviation minister, said: “The vast majority of passengers enjoy themselves responsibly, but there are a small minority that can make flying unpleasant or unsafe for others.

“We are clear this will not be tolerated and perpetrators risk being denied boarding, fined up to £5,000, or given a two year prison sentence.

“It is great to see the industry coming together for this campaign to help ensure flying is safe and enjoyable for everyone.”