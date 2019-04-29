Foreign Office updates Sri Lanka travel advice for UK visitors

The Foreign & Commonwealth Office has announced it will change its travel advice to Sri Lanka ‎to allow British visitors to return to the country.

While no longer warning against “all but essential travel”, the FCO warns “terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Sri Lanka”.

“Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners,” added the government body.

However, the decision was welcomed by the Association of Independent Tour Operators.

AITO members have been working closely with the Sri Lankan ‎government and its high commissioner in London to ensure that all measures taken in Sri Lanka post the terrorist incidents on April 21st have been notified to the UK government.

More than 250 people including tourists were killed in April in terrorist attacks that targeted churches and hotels

Derek Moore, AITO chairman: “It is heartening that the Foreign Office travel advice has been amended and the advice against all but essential travel to Sri Lanka has been lifted.

“When a destination so popular with AITO members’ customers suffers an incident, as Sri Lanka has, this is the time for us to show our support for the people in the destination by travelling there, rather than turning our backs on them.”

Read the full FCO advice here.