Meetings Arabia & Luxury Travel Congress returns to Dubai

Dubai has welcomed the ninth Meetings Arabia & Luxury Travel (Malt) Congress as the market continues to recover from the impact of Covid-19.

The show took place at the InterContinental Dubai in Festival City.

With Issam Kazim, chief executive of Dubai Tourism, opening proceedings, the event examined how the travel market will look across the Middle East in the wake of the pandemic.

Dubai itself provides the ideal backdrop for an event of this nature.

The industry is here looking for face-to-face interactions with carefully sifted buyers, with the rebound in tourism focused on business-to-business meetings in a safe and secured environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Malt Congress once again brings the entire realm of luxury travel buyers to connect, converse and collaborate with top suppliers through pre-arranged one to one business appointments.

The event features expert sessions on what the future looks like for the travel industry, lessons learnt in 2020 and information on how we can be better prepared for the future.

The stellar speaker line-up included: Ahmed Elmetwally, chief executive of the Private office of sheikh Mohamed Bin Ahmed Bin Hamadan Al Nahayan; James Morgan, dean of International Tourism & Hospitality College; Steen Jakobsen, assistant vice president, Dubai Business Events; Sulaiman Ali Al Romi, director of protocol, Capital Market Authority; and Andrew Brown, regional director with the World Travel & Tourism Council.

Participating destination this year include Dubai Business Events, Discover Moscow, Visit Czech Republic, Eastern Europe Tours, Kompas, Korea Tourism Organisation, Palazzo Versace and Zaya Nurai Island.

Breaking Travel News chats with Sidh Nc, director of Malt Congress organisers QnA International:

The Meetings Arabia & Luxury Travel Congress is a platform where the key players from the world of conferences, meetings, incentives, events, business and luxury travel can gather for two intensive days of making connections, learning, innovation and networking.

The show is organised by QnA International, an industry expert and leader in the field of business-to-business events, summits and conferences.