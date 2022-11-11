Oman prepares to host World Travel Awards Grand Final 2022 in Muscat tonight

Excitement is building as World Travel Awards (WTA) prepares to host its Grand Final Gala Ceremony 2022 in Muscat, Oman in partnership with Oman Airports. The leading travel industry figureheads and decision-makers from across the world are attending the red-carpet gala reception in the fascinating sultanate on 11 November.

Oman Airports, the government entity that serves as one of the key pillars of Oman’s tourism sector, is staging the prestigious event at the landmark Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel. The event aims to further strengthen the tourism, hospitality and transport sectors in the Sultanate.

Dramatically wedged between soaring mountains and the Arabian Sea, the ancient city of Muscat is home to old forts, flower-filled parks and rich traditions.

Graham Cooke, Founder, WTA, said: “We are honoured to host our Grand Final Gala Ceremony 2022 in Oman, a fascinating nation that offers a wealth of incredible landscapes and travel experiences. I greatly look forward to welcoming the world’s most senior travel industry figures to this fascinating destination for the culmination of our year-long search to find the world’s finest travel brands.”

Joining forces with renowned international bodies such as the WTA will further enhance the Sultanate’s position as a key regional player in the travel and tourism industry for both the business and leisure segments.

Regional ceremonies on the WTA 29th annual Grand Tour included Montego Bay (Jamaica), Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam), Mallorca (Spain), Nairobi (Kenya) and Amman (Jordan), with the winners of these regional ceremonies progressing to the Grand Final in Oman when the winners of the prestigious World categories will be unveiled.

