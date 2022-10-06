Oman Air continues to invest heavily in High Quality Flight Operations Training

Continuing to set benchmarks in quality and safety, Oman Air, the national airline of the Sultanate of Oman, has carried out almost 500 simulator training sessions, 83 courses for pilots, and 230 cabin crew courses over the first half of 2022 alone.

The airline also saw the promotion of seven First Officers to Commanders and 11 Second Officers to First Officers. With all training provided in-house at Oman Air’s Flight Training Centre (OAFTC) in Muscat, it continues to enhance its operational capabilities in line with international standards, provide rewarding job opportunities to talented young Omanis, and drive the development of Oman’s aviation sector.

Captain Nasser bin Ahmed Al Salmi, Chief Operating Officer at Oman Air, said, “In order to meet the demands of a constantly evolving industry, we continue to invest heavily in training and capacity building. Our various flight operations programmes are designed to strengthen essential technical and safety skills in line with current global aviation standards. Furthermore, where we used to have to send trainees abroad, we are now able to provide all the training they need at our on-site facility, which has positively impacted our operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness. With various courses on offer, we unlock valuable opportunities for professional development, contribute to improving national aviation standards and ultimately, provide the best possible experience to our guests.”

Opened in 2016, the OAFTC offers basic training and refresher courses, enabling pilots and cabin crew to train realistically for operating aboard aircraft and on the ground. Representing a major step in the evolution of Oman’s overall training capacity, the state-of-the-art centre also provides training for local and international aviation companies, who benefit from the very latest facilities and the highest levels of professional guidance. Meanwhile, Oman Air provides rich and varied career development opportunities, as well as internships and graduate training programmes, that expand horizons for young Omanis and boost its contribution to the national economy.