Olivia Newton-John leads winners at World Spa Awards

Entertainment icon Olivia Newton-John has been honoured with the Wellness Pioneer Award at the World Spa Awards in Dubai, UAE.

The Australian singer-songwriter, who is co-owner of Gaia Retreat & Spa in Byron Bay, took top honours at the Gala Ceremony 2019 for her outstanding contribution to the wellness industry.

The red-carpet ceremony was hosted at the landmark Armani Hotel Dubai, with pioneers, influencers and leading figureheads of the global spa and wellness industry in attendance.

Anantara Hotels & Resorts also emerged at one of the big winners of the evening, taking the trophy for World’s Best Hotel Spa Brand, while the cutting-edge facilities and treatments of Lanserhof at the Arts Club, London, led to it being recognized for the World’s Best Spa Design.

Dubai cemented its reputation as the destination with it all by collecting the title of World’s Best Spa Destination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile the latest addition to the emirate’s luxury offerings, the stunning beachfront Mandarin Oriental Jumeira Dubai, was voted World’s Best New Hotel Spa.

Rebecca Cohen, managing director, World Spa Awards, said: “Armani Hotel Dubai has proven a world-class host on what has been a magnificent evening of triumph for the spa and wellness industry.

“We have had the privilege of recognising the leading organisations from across the world and my congratulations to each of them.”

World Spa Awards partnered with three of the world’s leading spa and wellness brands – Bastien Gonzalez, Natura Bissé and Aromatherapy Associates – to offer attendees an exclusive three-day spa and wellness itinerary in the build up to the prize-giving ceremony.

The weekend also served as an excellent showcase for the host, Armani Hotel Dubai.

As the first hotel designed and developed by Giorgio Armani, it reflects the pure elegance, simplicity and sophisticated comfort that define the global fashion icon’s signature style, making it the perfect setting for the pioneers and influencers of the global spa and wellness industry.

For a full list of winners visit the official website.

More Information

World Spa Awards was developed in reaction to overwhelming demand from the spa industry for a programme that was fair and transparent; a programme with a mission to serve as the definitive benchmark of excellence, and to help to foster a new era of growth in spa tourism.

Find out more on the official a href=“http://www.worldspaawards.com/” target=“_blank”>website.