Oceania Cruises names first Allura-class ship

Oceania Cruises has introduced Vista to the world, naming the first of two new 1,200-guest Allura-class ships.

The vessels are being constructed by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri.

Vista, the seventh for the line, will set sail in 2023, followed by a sister ship in 2025.

Named to reflect the dawn of a new age in travel, Vista will exemplify all the hallmarks of the Oceania Cruises experience that guests have come to expect.

“Oceania Cruises is an innovative and ever-evolving brand.

“We are always looking over the horizon, and Vista represents our view to the future,” stated Bob Binder, president of Oceania Cruises.

Consumers and travel advisors can expect to be wowed by the dramatic and glamorous public spaces such as the Grand Dining Room, which soars almost two decks in height and pays homage to the “beautiful age” of the early 20th Century Parisian society through its contemporary interpretation of Belle Époque.

Vista’s nine additional best-in-class culinary experiences, luxurious signature public spaces, and spacious, residentially inspired suites and staterooms will be revealed starting in May, with her inaugural voyages opening for sale in September.

“Our officers and crew are always bringing great new ideas to the forefront and then implementing them. More than any other part of the Oceania Cruises organisation, we owe our success to our onboard teams.

“They are the ones who made Vista possible, and it is a credit to them, these true visionaries of the seven seas, that we name the ship for them, in their honour,” added Binder.

Currently under construction by Fincantieri in Italy, Vista will sail her first commercial voyage in early 2023.

Measuring approximately 67,000 gross registered tons, the ship will accommodate 1,200 guests and be staffed by 800 officers and crew, offering industry-leading space and staff-to-guest ratios.

An as yet unnamed sister ship will debut in 2025.

Image: Oceania Cruises