NYC & Company launches digital showcase

NYC & Company has begun highlighting ways to experience the iconic cultural scene of the city virtually, for those who may be seeking an escape in light of the current global Covid-19 situation.

“During this unprecedented time, New York City’s world-class tourism community is offering a wide-ranging virtual taste of the destination’s renowned cultural experiences.

“We encourage New Yorkers and would-be travellers alike to show support and embrace escapism through the currently available, online offerings of the city’s attractions, museums, performing arts venues and beyond,” said NYC & Company chief executive, Fred Dixon.

From educational programs to critically-acclaimed independent films; soaring orchestral arrangements to inspired choreography; innovative theatre to engaging visual arts; and digitised museum exhibitions to virtual neighbourhood tours, there is something for everyone interested in experiencing NYC from the comfort of their home.

“New York City is home to the world’s most talented, committed, and diverse arts and entertainment community who continue to find ways to inspire us even in the most difficult times,” said Anne del Castillo, commissioner of the mayoral office of media and entertainment.

“We’re proud to connect everyone to the best the creative capital has to offer and bring all of us together, even when we’re apart.”

NYC & Company is the official destination marketing organisation for the five boroughs of New York City, and launched the latest initiative in partnership with the department of cultural affairs and mayoral office for media and entertainment.

