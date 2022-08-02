InterContinental Sorrento Mornington Peninsula ushers in era of glamour in Melbourne

Victoria’s seaside village of Sorrento welcomes a glamorous new era with the unveiling of InterContinental Sorrento Mornington Peninsula today – continuing IHG Hotels & Resorts’ legacy of opening in the world’s most sought-after destinations.

The just-opened property is the luxurious new centrepiece of ‘The Continental’, a fabled 1875 landmark site that has undergone a stunning transformation into a reimagined precinct of restaurants, bars, wellness centre and now global hotel brand that forms part of IHG Hotels & Resorts Luxury & Lifestyle Collection.

Sweeping in a revival of seaside glamour, the hotel’s 108 rooms and suites harmoniously blend heritage and modernity. Conceived by Woods Bagot, its design reinterprets the locale’s previous heydays in the Victorian and Deco eras into a sophisticated coastal retreat for our times.

Accommodation takes on an elegant seaside feel, and guests can select from an array of rooms or one-and-two-bedroom suites, either within the beautifully restored 1875 limestone building or a newly built wing that features private outdoor terraces. Penthouses will be unveiled later this year. Guests booking premium rooms and above will be treated to a complimentary in-room bar featuring a seasonal line up of locally distilled spirits, wine or boutique brews to toast the start of their stay.

An exclusive, guest-only Mediterranean pool deck provides a sought-after destination for lounging, swimming and imbibing from sunrise to sunset, with views out across the sparkling waters of Sorrento and Port Phillip Bay. A carefully designed selection of drinks and eats are available to enjoy under cabanas or perfectly placed poolside chaises. A 24-hour Fitness Centre also allows for round the clock workouts.

Particular attention has also been paid to curating an extensive art collection to bring further dimension to the play between old and new, nostalgia and contemporary. A roll call of Australian artists’ works on display throughout the hotel’s public spaces and guest rooms range from stylised fashion photography, hedonistic portraits, delicate interpretations of local fauna and a collection of reimagined 19th and 20th Century photographs of Mornington Peninsula beach parties.

Renowned for generations as a pleasure-seeking playground, the much-anticipated Sorrento landmark’s reinvention places hotel guests amongst a dazzling new array of dining, celebrating and recharging options. Headlined by Audrey’s - acclaimed Melbourne chef Scott Pickett’s seafood led elevated-diner in deco-infused surrounds - guests of InterContinental Sorrento can choose from two restaurants, a beer garden, front bar, and speakeasy venue to enjoy breakfast, high tea, lunch, dinner and late-night entertainment during their stay. The meticulously restored Grand Ballroom provides a majestic setting for private events.

Aurora Spa & Bathhouse (due to open later in 2022 within the precinct) will offer a further sanctuary for revival and recharging within an expansive thermal bathhouse and wellness centre. A range of therapeutic and sensory experiences, spa rituals and ancient bathing traditions will be supported by their acclaimed botanically active skincare range ASPAR and wellbeing expertise of founder, Lyndall Mitchell.

Beyond the hotel perched on the hill of Sorrento, the delights of the Mornington Peninsula region await – from world class golf courses, chefs hatted restaurants, award winning cool climate wineries producing Pinot Noir and Chardonnay and the region’s famous Hot Springs and beaches. However, guests may choose to drop anchor entirely in Sorrento and enjoy the charming seaside village’s shopping strip dotted with boutiques, bookshops and galleries, tranquil walking trails along the bay and raft of water activities.

“Sorrento’s heritage as a place to escape to has been reimagined with a serious dash of glamour and an array of ways to unwind, celebrate and retreat, but we can’t wait to welcome our guests from both near and far with our service,” says General Manager of InterContinental Sorrento Mornington Peninsula, Adam McDonald.

Adam, a former General Manager of InterContinental in Perth, Sydney and Bali and resorts in Vietnam for IHG Hotels & Resorts, has recruited a hotel team equally as passionate about bringing classic hospitality to the new regional Victorian property that starts from an escorted arrival at the front door and to your guest room.

“InterContinental is a much-loved brand across the globe, renowned for its worldly know-how and service style – we’re looking forward to sharing a truly international hotel in this very special part of the world,” adds Adam.

Matthew Tripolone, Managing Director, Australasia & Pacific, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said:

“We are in one of the most exciting periods of growth and transformation across our Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio. The opening of InterContinental Sorrento Mornington Peninsula is a wonderful milestone in our vision to bring the InterContinental Life to the world’s most sought-after destinations, and we have no doubt that the brand new experiences will offer a memorable stay for both locals and international visitors alike.

“This has been a great story of partnership with an innovative hotel owner and we are very grateful to the Victor Smorgon Group, the Kanat Group, Trenerry Property Group and the Du Group for the redevelopment of such an iconic property.”