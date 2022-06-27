Langham opens Gold Coast hotel

Langham Hospitality has unveiled The Langham, Gold Coast, the first luxury hotel with direct beach access on Australia’s globally-renowned Gold Coast in over three decades.

With design inspiration drawn from the facets of a jewel, The Langham, Gold Coast is located in a towering architectural gem, which rises between Surfers Paradise and Broadbeach, promising guests a new wave of refined luxury in the energetic cultural and social enclave.

“It’s been worth the wait to bring The Langham brand and its legendary hospitality and heritage to this rare and desirable oceanfront location on the Gold Coast,” said Brett Butcher, Chief Executive Officer, Langham Hospitality Group. “Against a backdrop of Australia’s most spectacular coastline, The Langham offers sophisticated yet playful one-of-a-kind destination adventures that guests will remember for years to come.”

From the expansive balconies of each of the 339 suites and rooms, guests will discover uninterrupted panoramic views of pristine beaches, surf perfect waves, as well as the raw beauty of Queensland’s landscape. They’ll also enjoy inviting views of the two lagoon pools with infinity edges which drop off into the Pacific.

The Langham, Gold Coast offers timeless signature traditions that will add a new dimension to the vibrant buzz of the local dining and entertainment scene. These include the exquisite afternoon tea at the Palm Court, an homage to the tradition which originated at The Langham, London in 1865 and T’ang Court, (opening in the Australian spring), will be the first western outpost of its renowned three-star Michelin Cantonese restaurant serving the finest authentic dim sum and other exquisite creations

Indulgent dining concepts continue with Akoya, a refined-casual, all-day dining destination where carefree conversation meets Australia’s finest buffet; and the beachside surf café vibe of 26 & Sunny, a lively local hotspot to linger for lunch while overlooking the beach. For a sophisticated surprise or a fanciful cocktail, the destination bar, Coral Moon, (opening in the Australian spring) will be the perfect spot to recap the day’s adventures under the gentle ocean breeze.

Wellbeing and relaxation lies at the heart of the resort with 5,300 sq ft of exceptional recreational facilities. The Langham’s signature Chuan Spa, a holistic wellness concept which embraces the healing philosophies of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), offers a rejuvenating escape from the sensory excitement of the Gold Coast.

Situated close to world-class shopping, bountiful farmer’s markets, local vineyards as well as endless entertainment and recreation, The Langham Gold Coast will lead a new wave of luxury hospitality in Queensland. The beachfront hotel joins Langham Hospitality Group’s portfolio of two Australian luxury hotels in Sydney and Melbourne.