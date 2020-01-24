Norwegian to launch new Greece connection this summer

Norwegian is launching a new non-stop service from London Gatwick to Aktion Airport, which serves both Preveza and Lefkada in Greece.

Launching just in time for a summer holiday in the Greek sunshine, Norwegians’ first flight to Aktion Airport will depart on the May 3rd.

The carrier will then offer a twice weekly service on a Thursday and Sunday for the summer season.

The new service will be Norwegians’ first flight to mainland Greece from the UK and will complement the airlines’ existing Greek services to Rhodes, Kefalonia, Santorini and Crete.

Passengers will be able to enjoy direct access to the lesser-known regions of Preveza and Leftkada.

Offering stunning beaches with turquoise waters and an idyllic relaxing atmosphere, these traditional Greek towns are often regarded as a hidden gem.

In addition to the new service, Norwegian is also adding capacity to key European routes for this summer with extra weekly flights to Greece and Norway.

The airline has added a second weekly flight to Crete, a new morning departure five days a week to Stavanger and extended the seasonal winter service to Tromso with two weekly flights in April, May, September and October.

Magnus Maursund, senior vice president, commercial, short-haul at Norwegian, said: “We are pleased to offer Brits more choice and flexibility when flying with Norwegian across Europe this summer by adding capacity to key services and a new route to Aktion Airport.”

Traffic

At the same time, Norwegian has confirmed traffic figures for January show that the company continues to deliver on its strategy of moving from growth to profitability.

The low-cost airline carried 1,974,606 customers in January.

The punctuality for January was 87 per cent which is the highest ever in a single month since 2015.

The load factor was 81 per cent, up 4.8 percentage points.

“I am pleased that we continue to deliver on the strategy of moving from growth to profitability.

“For ten consecutive months, including January, the planned capacity reduction impacted the unit revenue and load factor positively.

“I am also pleased that our on-time performance continues to improve as I know how important punctuality is for our customers,” said chief executive Jacob Schram of Norwegian.

“In the coming months, I look forward to working together with my dedicated colleagues on the ground and in the air to position Norwegian for a profitable and sustainable future in international aviation,” Schram added.