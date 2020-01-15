New chief commercial officer for Six Senses

Bryan Gabriel has joined Six Senses as chief commercial officer.

In this role he will oversee the group’s sales and marketing department, implementing the most effective strategies and systems to support the brand’s expansion.

Gabriel’s last role was as head of commercial for America at InterContinental Hotels Group, owners of Six Senses.

His responsibilities focused on leading sales and marketing initiatives across the company-managed portfolio along with franchised InterContinental and EVEN Hotels.

Having worked with IHG for 15 years Bryan brings a wealth of experience to Six Senses.

He began his career at IHG as the director of sales and marketing at InterContinental Jakarta before working as an area director in Singapore and area director of sales and marketing for Indonesia in Bali.

In 2011, he oversaw the opening of Hotel Indigo Hong Kong Island as the general manager, before moving to Shanghai to support the brand management team for IHG Greater China.

Educated in Canberra and Melbourne, Australia, Gabriel began his career in Melbourne before working all over the world.

His new appointment is based in Bangkok where he will indulge in one of his fitness passions, kick-boxing, and his great love of cooking exotic dishes.