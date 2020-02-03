Svavarsson appointed chief executive of Cabo Verde Airlines

Erlendur Svavarsson has been selected as the new chief executive of Cabo Verde Airlines.

He replaces Jens Bjarnason, who has served as chief executive since March last year.

Svavarsson has been appointed chief executive by the majority shareholder, Loftleidir Cabo Verde, which holds 51 per cent of Cabo Verde Airlines.

Senior vice president of sales and marketing at Loftleidir Icelandic since 2010, Svavarsson has worked for Icelandair companies in various senior management and board member roles since 2003.

He has been a board member of Cabo Verde Airlines since the beginning of 2019 and was also involved in the process of the privatisation of the Cape Verdean airlines, which was concluded in March last year.

Cabo Verde Airlines is a scheduled air carrier, operating an international hub at Sal’s Amílcar Cabral International Airport.

The company currently maintains a management agreement with Reykjavík-based Loftleidir Icelandic, a subsidiary of Icelandair Group.