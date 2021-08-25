Forum Birmingham prepares for opening next month

It’s almost time for the most exciting new opening clubland has seen in years.

Forum Birmingham throws open its doors for the first time on Friday, September 3rd with a huge line-up that sets a high standard from the off.

Local hero Mike Skinner is headlining with a DJ set alongside recently announced Belgium drum and bass pioneer Netsky.

They play next to a wealth of Forum’s resident DJs including Theo Kottis, Erol Alkan, Yung Singh, Shosh (24 Hour Garage Girls), Hammer, Barely Legal and Oneman.

For this mouth-watering first event, Forum Birmingham are giving away 2,000 tickets; 1,000 of them, plus a free pint each provided by Coors, go to NHS, key workers and UK hospitality staff and the other 1,000 go to subscribers to Forum Birmingham’s mailing list via a ballot.

There are also a limited number of general release tickets on sale now at £15.

The stage is now set for Forum Birmingham to come good on its promises.

The bar will be raised once more with a season jam-packed with cutting-edge line-ups of world-class DJs, live acts and influential promotions.

The club itself has been fully renovated, the original woven wooden sprung dance floor is back in action, and there are newly polished concrete floors, a steel mezzanine for overarching views and a world-renowned line array V-Series sound system.

On top of this, Space 54 is a brand-new second room with its own high spec light and sound offering a more intimate vibe.

Michael Kill, chief executive of the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA), said: “The club scene is a huge part of British culture and heritage spanning decades.

“We need to preserve it so that future generations can share the experience and pursue careers and opportunities within this sector for years to come.

“At the moment our clubs are fighting to survive during the pandemic so it’s really inspirational that Forum Birmingham will reopen, saving a cultural institution in the city and giving the local industry a much-needed shot of confidence.”

More Information

This will be a remarkable new chapter for Forum Birmingham.

For more information, ticket sign up and sale head over to the official website.