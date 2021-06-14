New Pilates classes on offer at Atlantis, the Palm

Pilates lovers can now crunch and stretch in the most tranquil setting in Dubai, immersed in the serenity of the underwater world at The Lost Chambers Aquarium.

Set against the ultimate backdrop of 65,000 colourful marine animals, the 60-minute class led by an expert practitioner guides guests through a series of pilates exercises, incorporating breathing techniques and engaging their core strength – while getting a solid toning workout and prioritising self-care.

Taking place every Saturday from 08:00-09:00 at the Lost Chambers Aquarium at Atlantis, the Palm, pilates class goers can dedicate an hour to their wellbeing, emerging from their mats feeling fully revitalised as they round off their weekend.

Classes cost just AED 120, are suitable for all levels, and hold a maximum occupancy of 12 people, so those in attendance can enjoy the space and the individual experience on their mats while drawing energy from the group atmosphere.

Yogis can also return to the tranquil setting of the Lost Chambers to practice yoga during 60-minute sessions, every Tuesday and Friday from 08:00-09:00, for only AED 160 per class, led by an experienced yoga instructor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Underwater Yoga at the Ambassador Lagoon involves a sequence of calming postures, traditional breathing techniques and relaxation exercises suitable for people at all yoga levels to connect mind, body and soul, channelling positive energy from the majestic marine surroundings.

On the last Friday of every month, the one-hour yoga session from 08:00-09:00 will be followed by a 30-minute Tibetan singing bowls meditation for a longer switch-off from the outside world.

Tibetan singing bowls are an ancient form of medicine that are not only used for meditation but for deep release and restoration, relaxing the body as the vibrations of the bowls help to lower blood pressure, strengthen immunity, soothe pain and significantly reduce stress levels.

Creating a perfect harmonious balance to optimise inner healing, this combined yoga and meditation session is available for just AED 175 and will leave yogis feeling fully refreshed and rejuvenated.