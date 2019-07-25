Jamaica welcomes strong visitor figures for July

Edmund Bartlett, minister of tourism for Jamaica, has said figures for July show an estimated 250,584 visitors arrived on the island.

When confirmed, this will be the highest number the country has ever seen for the summer month.

Jamaica also welcomed nearly two million visitors from the beginning of the year to the of July, and has earned over $2 billion.

“Stopover arrivals have increased phenomenally over the period,” explained Bartlett.

However, what is even more impressive is the progress we have made over the past five years.

“In 2015/2016 we increased arrivals by 29,022.

“For 2016/2017 we increased by 75,628,” the minister added.

“During the period 2017/2018 we increased by 73,941 and this year so far, we have increased by 132,980 almost doubling the performance from last year,” said Bartlett.



Jamaica’s beaches are considered the best in the Caribbean by voters at the World Travel Awards

He noted that this performance places Jamaica is in a good place with the industry globally and outpaces the ministry’s projections.

“This indeed is phenomenal, and I really want to congratulate the industry’s workers, partners, stakeholders, my ministerial colleagues and all others who have worked so hard to enable tourism to achieve this level of improvement.

“I am satisfied that the earnings, as projected, is also at a high – we are 8.4 per cent over last year,” Bartlett concluded.

More Information

Jamaica has been recognised as the Caribbean’s Leading Beach Destination by voters at the World Travel Awards.