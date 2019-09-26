New investment role for Carroll at InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group has appointed Steve Carroll to the role of senior vice president, capital investments and transactions, EMEAA and Greater China, with immediate effect.

In this new role, Carroll will be responsible for asset management, including dispositions, restructurings and actively managing investment positions, with a focus on our Europe, Middle East, Asia, Africa and Greater China.

He will continue to work closely with the development teams to drive growth through a strategic approach to mergers and acquisitions, as well as InterContinental Hotels Group’s Americas team, to take advantage of cross regional opportunities and capital flows.

Promoted from vice president, global capital investments and transactions, Carroll will be relocating to IHG’s global headquarters near London, and will retain his current global coordination remit for growing our most recently acquired luxury brands, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas and Regent Hotel & Resorts.

He will join both InterContinental Hotels Group’s global finance, procurement and strategy teams.

Carroll has been with IHG for more than five years, having re-joined the business in 2014 as vice president corporate finance, acquisition and mergers.

Originally based in Singapore, he moved to Atlanta in 2017 with an expanded remit to enhance strategic growth initiatives in the Americas.

Before re-joining IHG, Carroll spent a combined ten years as regional director at LaSalle Investment Management in Singapore and as investment manager for the GPT Group in Sydney, investing in hospitality assets across Australia and Asia.