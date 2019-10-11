Four Points by Sheraton Doha takes brand into Qatar

Four Points by Sheraton Doha has officially opened, marking the brand’s debut in the country.

The 120-room, re-flagged property will operate under a franchise agreement and will be managed by Le Mirage Real Estate, a member of Sharaka Holdings, the owners and developers of the property.

“We are delighted to open the first Four Points by Sheraton in Doha.

“The brand’s comfortable hospitality experience and the hotel’s location in the heart of the city will make it the ideal place for business and leisure travellers,” said Alex Kyriakidis, president and managing director, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International.

“Qatar is an important market for us, and we continue to look for opportunities to expand our portfolio and support the country’s robust plans to develop the tourism and travel sector.”

Located 20-minutes away from Hamad International Airport, Four Points by Sheraton Doha is a short drive away from the city centre and Doha Corniche, which overlooks the Doha Bay and houses a range of culturally rich tourist attractions.

Steps away from the Musheireb Doha Metro station, the largest metro station in the country and across the street from Musheireb Downtown Doha, it sits at the heart of the city surrounded by a combination of commercial and residential properties, retail, cultural offerings and entertainment areas.

The Souq underpass which directly connects Musheireb Downtown Doha to the Souq Waqif provides easy access to shopping and entertainment.

On the launch announcement, Amer Fares, chief executive of Sharaka Holdings, the parent company of Le Mirage Real Estate, said: “We are pleased to officially open Four Points by Sheraton for the people of Qatar.

“It has been a dream project for all of us at Le Mirage Real Estate right from the moment we signed the deal with Marriott International.

“We believe that every hotel-stay should include an element of comfort.

“At Four Points by Sheraton, we go the extra mile to make your stay enjoyable.

“Four Points by Sheraton Doha believes in offering nothing but the best hospitality experience to travellers and local residents.”

With conference and banquet space across four event rooms equipped with the latest technology and a dedicated events team, the hotel is an ideal venue for board meetings, business or social events, and weddings.

The hotel houses four dining venues including Musheireb, an all-day dining restaurant offering an extensive menu with popular Arabic, Thai, and international dishes.