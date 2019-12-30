New infrastructure construction leader for Nakheel

Nakheel has appointed Shatha Saif Al Suwaidi as its new managing director for infrastructure project construction.

Al Suwaidi will lead the delivery of all infrastructure work at the master developer’s communities across Dubai, which currently span 15,000 hectares and provide homes for 300,000 people.

She started her career at the directorate of public works in Sharjah before joining Nakheel in 2007.

Since then, Al Suwaidi has completed infrastructure projects covering roads, bridges, power substations and utilities at Palm Jumeirah, Deira Islands, International City and Jumeirah Village.

The UAE national’s current focus is the delivery of key projects at Deira Islands, including the main access bridge, as well as the access bridge to Al Khail Avenue mall at Jumeirah Village Triangle and other projects at Al Furjan, Warsan Village, Palm Jumeirah, International City and Madinat Al Arab.

Nakheel added that her appointment is part of the company’s commitment to the development of young, talented UAE nationals into senior positions.