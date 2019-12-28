Fireworks galore for Dubai Shopping Festival

As the celebrations for the 25th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival continue, residents and visitors are enjoying the most spectacular fireworks shows every single night across the entire city.

Taking place at some of Dubai’s prime shopping and entertainment destinations - including Dubai Frame, The Beach, Al Seef, Dubai Festival City Mall, La Mer and the Pointe - more than 50 fireworks displays are still due to light up the skies during the event.

The iconic Dubai Frame has a fireworks feast every Friday during Dubai Shopping Festival at 19:30, while visitors to Dubai Festival City Mall can enjoy the show from Saturday, January 4th, until Wednesday, January 8th at 20:00.

The Pointe on the Palm Jumeirah will host a special display from January 25th-29th at 21:00.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, the Beach, La Mer and Al Seef will have multiple fireworks displays throughout Dubai Shopping Festival.

The Beach, will have a show every Thursday and Friday at 20:30, as well as a daily show from January 18th-22nd, while La Mer will wow visitors with their displays every Thursday and Friday at 21:30, as well as a daily show from January 11th-15th.

Along the Dubai Creek, Al Seef will set their fireworks off Thursday and Friday throughout Dubai Shopping Festival at 22:30.

A spectacular display will take place at these destinations during the closing weekend of the 25th edition with three shows every day from January 30th-February 1st and an additional show at Dubai Frame on Friday, January 31st.