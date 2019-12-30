Nirvana Rent a Car unveils Land Rover partnership

Nirvana Rent a Car has unveiled new packages for United Arab Emirates residents aspiring to drive coveted models from the luxurious Range Rover brand.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Nirvana Rent a Car, an affiliated company of Nirvana Travel & Tourism, is proud to be at the forefront in the United Arab Emirates and the only company in Abu Dhabi with a huge fleet of luxury cars and buses.

“Nirvana Rent a Car is a vital part of our strategy to provide the best and most integrated services to our customers under one roof.

“We have signed an agreement with Premier Motors to supply 100 Range Rover vehicles.

“This highlights the company’s uniqueness among other car rental companies.”

A car emblazoned with the Range Rover trademark is widely recognised as a statement symbol for luxury, sophistication and technology par excellence, both on and off the road.

The company’s clientele can now enjoy many an excursion within the comfort and elegance of a Range Rover, all while cruising across the Emirates.

Nirvana Travel & Tourism was established in 2007.

In the past few years we have become the number one full-fledged tour operator company in Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates.

The company is considered the World’s Leading Tour Operator by voters at the World Travel Awards.