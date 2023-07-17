Hyatt Centric Melbourne announces new General Manager Mark Foxwell

Hyatt Centric Melbourne is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mark Foxwell as the new General Manager. Mark, an accomplished professional with a longstanding career at Hyatt, brings a wealth of experience from various roles both in Australia and internationally.

Having held General Manager positions in Japan, China, and most recently in Perth, Mark is excited to return to Melbourne, a city he knows well, and is proud to call home.

As a passionate leader with over 28 years of experience with Hyatt, including 14 years in General Management roles, Mark has proven his adaptability across a variety of diverse cultures and demonstrated a strong ability to build trusted relationships. His guest and people-focused approach has consistently brought out the best in his teams and contributed to the success of the businesses he has led.

Mark’s expertise encompasses all aspects of hotel operations, aligning with MBA studies completed in 2017, further enhancing his skills and commitment to personal development. His dedication to delivering on stakeholder priorities and ensuring optimal financial results has made him a highly respected professional in the industry.

“I am delighted to be joining the Hyatt Centric Melbourne team,” said Mark. “Melbourne is a city I deeply resonate with, and I feel privileged to lead the Centric brand here. I look forward to engaging with my colleagues and the vibrant Melbourne community in the coming weeks and months.”

Mark has assumed his role as General Manager of Hyatt Centric Melbourne as of Monday, July 10th. Please join us in extending a warm welcome to Mark and wishing him every success in his new position.

