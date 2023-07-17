Major study reveals Jet2.com and Jet2holidays continue to lead the industry for customer service

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have once again been rated amongst the best companies in the UK for delivering outstanding customer service, according to the latest UK Customer Satisfaction Index (UKCSI).

The July 2023 UKCSI, published by The Institute of Customer Service, has ranked Jet2holidays joint 7th out of more than 280 major brands and organisations for customer service.

With a customer satisfaction score of 84.5, it means that not only is the UK’s largest tour operator the only tour operator to appear in a list of the ten most highly rated organisations for customer satisfaction, but it has also improved its score by 0.8 points compared to July 2022. The average ‘tourism’ company scored 80.4.

Leading leisure airline, Jet2.com, has also been highly rated coming in joint 22nd after receiving a customer satisfaction score of 82.1, and ranking significantly higher than the national ‘transport’ sector average of 71.9. As well as the only airline to appear in the top 50 list of organisations, this score makes Jet2.com the top-ranked transport company in the report.

The companies’ successes in the most recent UKCSI survey are the latest examples of how the award-winning airline and tour operator have continued to deliver their customer-first strategy.

For example, Jet2.com has continually operated its entire programme without making cancellations this year, meaning customers can book and travel on their well-deserved holidays knowing they will get away as planned. This follows on from Jet2.com being repeatedly recognised last year for not making any cancellations due to its own staff shortages. The airline, along with Jet2holidays, took action to proactively recruit well ahead of the bounce back last year, and as such had a very visible uniformed presence in place (referred to as the Red Team) in UK airports as well as in main overseas airports and in resorts. This Red Team are on hand this summer, providing customers with an award-winning friendly service and giving customers extra assurance that they are in the best hands when they travel.

The UK Customer Satisfaction Index (UKCSI) is a national barometer of customer satisfaction, which has been published by The Institute of Customer Service since 2008. It is based on the experiences and relationships that more than 10,000 customers have had with over 280 organisations in 13 different types of sectors.

Over 25 different metrics, such as employee professionalism, product/service quality, ease of dealing with an organisation, ethical behaviour, and complaint handling are factored into the results to reveal the companies with the best customer service across the UK. The measures in the UKCSI reflect the priorities customers have identified as the most important attributes of customer experience, and also include measures of customer effort and Net Promoter Score (NPS).

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are delighted to be recognised as the best airline and tour operator for customer satisfaction once again. The UKCSI is a benchmark of how customers feel about different companies they use and the customer service they are providing, and the findings of this survey show that our customer-first approach is working. Once again, we are ahead of the competition for customer satisfaction thanks to our ethos of always putting customers first. This summer is our busiest summer yet, however once again we are continuing to operate our programme without making cancellations, meaning customers can look forward to their well-deserved holidays, just as they should be. It takes a dedicated team of brilliant colleagues to consistently meet these standards, so I would like to pay tribute to everyone at Jet2.com and Jet2holidays for their tireless work ensuring that every customer feels like a VIP when jetting off on holiday with us.”