New director of operations at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

His time as director of food and beverage at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers saw Pittyion increase the property’s F&B revenue by 60 percent in just one year, securing multiple awards for the hotel.

Now, he will be responsible for driving revenues in each hotel department, while also boosting guest satisfaction. According to Hilton, Pittion’s promotion is in recognition of his stellar people skills and “flawless organisational talents”.

Prior to Conrad, which he joined in 2020, he was with Hakkasan Group as a GM. Before that, he was with Shangri-La in Hong Kong as EAM of F&B. He has also been a director of F&B with Mandarin Oriental in Hong Kong; Four Seasons at Park Lane in London; Park Hyatt Paris Vendome; and a deputy of the same position with Palace Hotel Plaza Athenee Paris

Chef Pecoraro now finds himself as director of F&B. which puts him in charge of opening new outlets, organising and training, and managing all 13 restaurants and their staff.

The South African worked at the lauded Waldo’s Restaurant in Berkshire, UK in 1999 as a demi chef de partie. From there, he moved on to the Number One Restaurant, also Michelin-starred, in Scotland’s famous Balmoral Hotel.

He moved to the Middle East in 2003, joining the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah as its chef de cuisine. Pecoraro then became executive sous chef at Madinat Jumeirah before moving to Emirates Palace as an executive sous chef.

He then joined JW Marriott Marquis in Dubai as executive chef before joining the pre-opening team at Atlantis, The Royal.