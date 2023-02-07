Maldives Named “Best Long-Haul Destination of the Year” at UK’s Food and Travel Magazine Awards

The Maldives has won the title of ‘Best Long-Haul Destination of the Year’’ in the UK’s Food and Travel Magazine Reader Awards 2022. The Maldives secured the title competing against destinations such as Canada, Ecuador, Fiji, Japan, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, South Korea and the Caribbean.

The magazine’s Food and Travel Magazine Reader Awards had been a highlight in the hospitality and travel industry since its inception. It celebrates and acknowledges the ‘crème de la crème’ in the tourism sector’s food and beverages industry with distinguished awards conferred in 23 categories including the best restaurants; chefs; hotels; destinations; tour operators; and cruise companies and airlines.

The UK remains one of the top source markets to the Maldives throughout the years. As of 22 January 2023, the UK ranked as the 3rd top source market for the Maldives this year with 10,025 arrivals (8.2% of the market share). In 2022, the Maldives recorded a 185.6% increase in arrivals from the UK with 179,309 tourists. MMPRC has held several activities in this market last year to maintain destination momentum. This includes participation in major fairs such as WTM London 2022; destination roadshows in London, Manchester & Newcastle; joint marketing campaigns such as the campaign with British Airways; marketing and brand awareness campaigns with travel agents, tour operators, and media outlets; and familiarisation trips. Many similar activities are planned to be held throughout 2023 for this market as well.

In 2022, MMPRC conducted a total number of 178 marketing activities. This included over 90 marketing campaigns, attending 44 fairs, hosting 06 roadshows, 10 virtual events, 18 familiarisation trips, and 10 other events executed worldwide. The national tourist arrivals target set by H.E President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih for the year 2022 was also reached in December 2022, as the Maldives welcomed our 1.6 millionth visitor for the year two weeks ahead of the end of the year. In addition to this, the Maldives secured the title of the ‘World’s Leading Destination’ for the third year in a row in 2022 at World Travel Awards. MMPRC was also awarded the prestigious title of ‘World’s Leading Tourist Board’ for the first time in our nation’s history.