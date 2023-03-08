NEW DESTINATIONS AND MORE FLIGHTS

Qatar Airways ambitious plans were presented at the airline’s press conference at ITB Berlin by His Excellency Akbar Al Baker, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive.

Qatar Airways will be offering more destinations, both in Europe and in Asia, the Americas and Africa, as well as re-introducing a number of destinations and expanding existing routes. With new hotels and leisure facilities Al Baker also wants to make Qatar’s attractive for more people, especially families. Further expansion is also planned for Hamad International Airport in Doha.

Building on a mega-event, the football World Cup, Qatar is now in a stronger position than ever, he emphasised at the press conference. In 2022 his country welcomed 1.4 million visitors, who enjoyed the games in a secure and welcoming atmosphere.

The plans announced by Qatar Airways include new destinations and increased flight frequencies. For example, additional destinations in Europe in 2023 will include Lyon and the Turkish city of Trabzon, as well as Chittagong in Bangladesh. By the end of March 2024 the airline intends to be serving 174 destinations. Passenger numbers at Hamad International Airport are also set to increase. One of the highlights, opened in 2022, is the “The Orchard“, a tropical garden in the airport building.

Qatar also intends to become a more popular tourism destination, with a new campaign aimed at families in particular. There is plenty for them to discover in the Emirate, from desert tours to beach resorts and a special training site for kite surfers. Having already been a Formula One partner on several occasions, packages will now also be available for sports enthusiasts. A new port for cruise ships will be completed in 2024, where up to 12,000 passengers can be processed simultaneously. To make flying more sustainable Qatar Airways is investing in a modern fleet, and moreover ten per cent of the fuel will be obtained from non-fossil raw materials by 2030.