Ne-Yo to headline White New Year’s Eve party in Dubai

The newest beachside venue in Dubai, White Beach & Restaurant, will kick off the new decade in style with Grammy award-winning artist Ne-Yo.

Performing on the starlit beach on December 31st and set to the backdrop of Dubai’s biggest fireworks display, doors will open at 21:00 for what promises to be region’s most sought-after New Year’s Eve party.

The year’s most hotly-anticipated night will see the Grammy award-winning R&B artist take to the stage with chart-topping hits such as So Sick, Closer, Because of You and Miss Independent.

Having entered the mainstream as a songwriter for Mario’s number one pop hit Let Me Love You (2004), during his 13-year-long career, singer, composer and producer Ne-Yo has released more than 15 singles across six studio albums.

Ne-Yo, who has three Grammy’s, two MOBO’s and two BET awards as well as more than 40 music award nominations under his belt, is all set to delight fans with a soul-stirring set at White Beach.

Having recently launched his very first holiday album, Another Kind of Christmas, the R&B music sensation is promising revellers an extra festive set, with crowds treated to some of his newly-penned songs such as the playful Open Mine Tonight, and nostalgic, trip-down memory lane number, Talk About It.

With its unbeatable location sporting breath-taking view of Dubai’s skyline, along with rustic chic décor and effortlessly cool vibes, White Beach & Restaurant is the city’s latest see-and-be-seen spot.

When the clock strikes midnight, guests will enjoy front row seats to the fireworks erupting over the Palm against a feel-good soundtrack of upbeat hits, edgy tracks and thought-provoking tunes - the perfect recipe to round off 2019 and toast the new year.