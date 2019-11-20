Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa welcomes first guests

The all-new, all-inclusive Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa has opened its doors in the Indian Ocean.

The latest addition to the Emerald Collection is located on Ra Atoll in the northern Maldives archipelago, comprising a 20-hectare private island with a wrap-around reef within walking distance of the beach.

Boasting 120 villas, divided into 60 beach villas and 60 overwater villas, each has been designed by architect Edward David Poole who brings a Singaporean and Italian influence to create modern, sleek interiors, unique to the Maldives.

With sustainability front of mind, long-lasting Langhi Langhi leaves are used to build canopies and solar panels can be found on every villa, powering the island’s hot water.

Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa offers an array of culinary options at four concept restaurants covering cuisine from every continent, including Amazonico, the Maldives first and only South American restaurant.

The resort also comprises an Emerald spa offering a range of Balinese and Thai treatments, two large tennis courts, two paddle courts, an air-conditioned gym and sports centre and a dedicated Dolphin kids club.

With its own diving centre, guests can explore the greatest wonders of the Indian Ocean guided by the support of PADI qualified instructors.

Situated on the beach front, the water sports centre provides kayaks, windsurfs, sailing boats and jet skis to guests looking to explore the resort’s otherworldly lagoon.