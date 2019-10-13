Roux to take La Gavroche to sea with Cunard

Luxury Cruise Line Cunard has announced a world-class line-up for their first-ever Festival of Food & Wine on board Queen Mary 2.

The seven-night Transatlantic crossing will bring together leading authorities in the food and wine industry, including legendary chef Michel Roux Jr.

As chef patron of one of the UK’s finest Michelin-starred French cuisine restaurants, Le Gavroche, Roux will indulge guests in a feast of the senses with a series of hosted dinners in the Verandah restaurant as well as a three-course signature gala menu in the Britannia Grill.

He will be joined by Le Gavroche executive chef, Rachel Humphrey, and will also be holding a cooking demonstration during the crossing.

Roux said: “I am thrilled to be joining Cunard on the first ever Festival of Food & Wine voyage on their flagship Queen Mary 2, alongside a host of experts in their fields.

“For the first time ever, I will be taking Le Gavroche to sea – offering spectacular menus for guests to enjoy across the week.

“This will be a very special voyage, and I can’t wait to get on board.”

Steven Spurrier, the wine critic behind the Judgement of Paris, will also take part in a talk and wine tastings.

Award-winning wine writer and columnist Will Lyons and food editor Lisa Markwell will also be offering their valuable insight and knowledge on the food and wine industry.

Lee Powell, vice president of brand and product, Cunard, said: “Following on from the success of Voyage du Vin last year, we are delighted to be expanding the concept on board our flagship, Queen Mary 2.

“Guests will be able to indulge their taste-buds, as they sample delicious wines and cuisine prepared by one of the country’s leading Michelin starred chefs, Michel Roux Jr.”