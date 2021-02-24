Nakheel to welcome UAE Tour to Dubai on Friday

Three of most iconic master developments from Nakheel will proudly host the best cyclists in the world on Friday as the UAE Tour enters its final stages.

The Dubai Stage, day six of the event, begins at Deira Islands, the new, 15.3 square kilometre waterfront city at Deira, passes through the inland waterside community of Jumeirah Islands and finishes at the world-famous, flagship project, Palm Jumeirah.

Nakheel is also sponsoring the UAE Tour White Jersey for the third consecutive year.

Aqil Kazim, chief commercial officer at Nakheel, said: “The UAE Tour is a golden opportunity to showcase the country’s natural beauty and iconic developments.

“We are honoured that our world-famous projects feature in the Dubai Stage, and proud to sponsor the White Jersey for the third year in a row, underlining our commitment to promoting sports and fitness and acknowledging the very best in young, upcoming sporting talent.”

As in previous years, Nakheel is working closely with Dubai Police, the RTA and event organisers, RCS Sports, on all safety, security and traffic management elements of the event.

Traffic management schemes will be in place at Jumeirah Islands and Palm Jumeirah on Friday, with a rolling road closure system whereby sections of road are re-opened once the cyclists have passed through.

While delays will be no more than a few minutes, Nakheel is urging residents and visitors to bear the following timings in mind when planning journeys in these areas.

While the UAE Tour is not open to spectators this year due to health and safety regulations, the event can be watched live on Abu Dhabi and Dubai Sports channels.