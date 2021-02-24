Red Sea Development Company partners with Gartner

The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) has awarded a contract to Gartner for the provision of technology procurement advisory services.

Gartner will support TRSDC with sourcing technology partners across three main areas: smart destination development, IT and cybersecurity.

The company will provide insights and advice on licensing, technology customisation, service scoping and pricing to serve the ambitious needs of TRSDC.

“Technical innovation underpins every aspect of our vision for the Red Sea Project.

“From the seamless, personalised service guests will experience when they arrive at our airport, to the 24/7 smart monitoring of the environment, every element will be world class.

“Gartner’s specialists are at the forefront of emerging trends and with their expert counsel, we can transform travel through technology,” said John Pagano, chief executive of TRSDC.

“Not only do we want to work with partners who are at the top of their game, they must also be attuned to our environmental ambitions.

“Gartner understood this and will help us to source like-minded partners to achieve our goals.”

The advisory firm will be vital in providing technology insights that will help TRSDC achieve its ambition to create a bespoke experience for guests ahead of the destination’s opening in 2022.

Intelligent resort management processes will keep track of visitor flows to ensure guests can enjoy their experience free of airport delays and over-crowding at the resort itself – factors which now have even more importance in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of the contract, Gartner’s network of over 2,250 research analysts and consultants are already providing an on-demand service to TRSDC, including a review of the first Smart Destination procurement packages.

Upon completion in 2030, The Red Sea Project will comprise 50 hotels, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and around 1,300 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites.

The destination will also include a luxury marina, entertainment and leisure facilities.