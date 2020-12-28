Nakheel prepares for New Year’s Eve on Palm Jumeirah

As Dubai prepares to welcome in the New Year, master developer Nakheel has initiated a raft of measures to manage a potential increase in traffic on Palm Jumeirah.

Palm Jumeirah is one of the United Arab Emirates’ most popular venues for New Year celebrations, and this Thursday is expected to be no different.

Nakheel is working closely with the Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality and RTA to prioritise safety and convenience, and ensure smooth traffic flow.

Visitors to the island are encouraged to allow plenty of time for journeys, and to use public transport such as the Palm Monorail or taxis.

Daily discounts to and from the Pointe, home to the recently launched world’s largest fountain, are available with Careem until January 1st, with the code ‘thepalmfountain’.

In addition, Nakheel is doubling its usual number of festive season shuttle buses from Nakheel Mall to the Pointe on New Year’s Eve, with free rides from 19:00-03:00.

Other measures in place include:

Hotels, retail outlets and restaurants have been asked to schedule catering deliveries early, provide adequate parking and inform their guests to plan their journeys in advance. Food deliveries will be allowed up until 17:00.

Services of third-party contractors, such as moving companies, will be suspended for one day, with no permits issued for December 31st.

Pedestrian crossings on the Trunk Road at junction 2 (near Shoreline Apartments Building 5) and junction 4 (Building 10) will close from 21:00-01:00 on New Year’s Eve. Crossings by Buildings 3 and 7 will be open and manned by security personnel.

Covid-19 health and safety measures apply at all Nakheel destinations, including the Pointe, Nakheel Mall and Palm West Beach.