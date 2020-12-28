East Midlands Airport sees record cargo demand

East Midlands Airport has reported record figures as cargo continues to buoy an otherwise depressed aviation sector.

The largest pure cargo airport in the UK saw 41,613 tonnes of goods arrive in November, an increase of 26 per cent on last year.

Although the site also operates passenger flights, it handles freight separately - unlike some airports which combine travellers and cargo on planes.

With far fewer holiday flights due to Covid-19, pure cargo demand increased.

Stephen Harvey, head of cargo at the airport, said it was a “bright picture for the business”.

The previous busiest month was September this year, at 40,636 tonnes, while October was also up 12 per cent on the previous year, with 38,979 tonnes of cargo being handled.

Harvey added: “The pandemic has nudged people into doing more of their shopping online and especially in the run-up to Christmas.”