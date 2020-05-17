Nakheel Malls launches new collection service

Nakheel Malls has launched a contactless pick-up service at Nakheel Mall, the Pointe and Ibn Battuta Mall, giving more customers instant access to over 700 retailers and restaurants while social distancing.

Call, Come, Collect is a quick, convenient way to buy a wide range of goods, takeaway meals and Ramadan treats, with no booking or collection fees and an average call-to-collection time of 30 minutes.

The service operates daily from 12:00-21:00.

Customers place their order by phoning the shop or restaurant directly before collecting their items from a designated drive-through pick-up zone. Once contactless card payment is made, a dedicated team ensures all items are safely placed in customers’ cars before they drive away.

Omar Khoory, managing director, Nakheel Malls, said: “Call, Come, Collect has been created to support our retailers and in response to consumer demand.

“With malls currently operating at 30 per cent capacity and some online orders taking longer than usual, this quick, convenient facility is the perfect solution for customers who want instant access to shops and restaurants.

“More people can now continue to shop for a wide range of items from some of our biggest retail and entertainment destinations, safe in the knowledge that the whole process is efficient, contactless and hygienic.

“If similar schemes in other countries are anything to go by, this will be a big hit with retailers and customers, and will become a permanent fixture at our malls.”

The service offers everything from takeaway food to fashion and everyday essentials to luxury treats.

Participating outlets and their dedicated Call, Come, Collect phone numbers are listed on the Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta and The Pointe websites and social media accounts. Supermarkets and pharmacies are excluded.

Like all other areas at the malls, pick-up zones are sanitised regularly, while staff have daily temperature checks and wear gloves and masks.