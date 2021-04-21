Nakheel leads Palm Jumeirah environmental clean-up

Palm Jumeirah residents have taken part in an environmental awareness event.

They joined Nakheel in its latest community clean-up in partnership with Dubai Municipality, neighbourhood social network Hayi and environmental management company Bee’ah.

The initiative, part of an ongoing programme of interactive, educational events across all its communities in Dubai, took place in Palm Jumeirah’s Al Ittihad Park.

The event came hot on the heels of Nakheel’s first community clean-ups at Discovery Gardens and Jumeirah Village Circle last month.

Francis Giani, chief community management officer at Nakheel, said: “We are committed to bringing residents together – in safety – for interactive events that encourage social interaction and raise awareness of important issues such as recycling.”

The clean ups, which complement the company’s regular cleaning waste management programme, are being rolled out across the rest of Nakheel’s communities over the coming weeks.

All Nakheel community events are held with strict health and safety measures in place.