World Travel Awards celebrates in Phu Quoc, Vietnam

The finest travel brands in Asia and Oceania have been unveiled at a star-studded gala ceremony in Vietnam.

The elite of the travel industry assembled for the World Travel Awards Asia & Oceania Gala Ceremony 2019 on the pristine island of Phu Quoc to find out who among them had been crowned best of the best.

Winners at the red-carpet ceremony included Philippines Department of Tourism, which was named Asia’s Leading Tourist Board following a year of impressive visitor arrival growth.

The stunning natural beauty and intriguing culture of Vietnam was also acknowledged with the title of Asia’s Leading Destination, while New Zealand fended off stiff competition to emerge as Oceania’s Leading Destination.

Hundreds of the travel industry VIPs from Asia and Oceania attended the evening at Vinpearl Convention Centre Phu Quoc, the state-of-the-art meeting and event facility and the latest addition to the five-star Vinpearl Phu Quoc integrated complex.

Graham Cooke, founder, World Travel Awards, said: “It has been an honour to host World Travel Awards at the Vinpearl Convention Centre Phu Quoc.

“This fabulous addition to the Vinpearl Phu Quoc integrated complex has proven a gracious host of what has been a spectacular evening of travel triumph, and a highlight of our 26th Grand Tour.

“We have had the privilege of recognising many of the leading hotels, airlines and hospitality providers from across Asia and Oceania and my congratulations to each of them.”

In the aviation sector, Singapore Airlines was named Asia’s Leading Airline, while an unprecedented fleet upgrade helped Vietnam Airlines take the title of Asia’s Leading Airline – Economy Class.

AirAsia collected Asia’s Leading Low-Cost Airline, while and Singapore Changi Airport was named Asia’s Leading Airport.

Winners in Oceania included Air New Zealand (Oceania’s Leading Airline) and Brisbane Airport (Oceania’s Leading Airport).

Vinpearl’s contribution to Vietnam’s travel and tourism economy was acknowledged with victories for Vinpearl Resort & Spa Phu Quoc (Asia’s Leading Family & Beach Resort) and Vinpearl Discovery 2 Phu Quoc (Asia’s Leading New Villa Resort).

The VIP ceremony formed the sixth and final leg of the WTA Grand Tour 2019 – a search for the finest travel and tourism organisations in the world.

Other 2019 regional ceremonies included Montego Bay (Jamaica), Abu Dhabi (UAE), Mauritius, Madeira (Portugal), La Paz (Bolivia), with the winners progressing to the Grand Final in Muscat (Oman) on November 28th.

Find a full list of winners on the official World Travel Awards website.