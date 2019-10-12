Vinpearl Convention Centre Phu Quoc prepares for World Travel Awards arrival

The paradise island of Phu Quoc, Vietnam is making final preparations as it steps up to host the World Travel Awards Asia & Oceania Gala Ceremony 2019 on October 12th.

The leading travel industry figureheads from across Asia and Oceania are gathering for the red-carpet reception at Vinpearl Convention Centre Phu Quoc.

The VIP evening will form the sixth and final regional leg of the WTA Grand Tour 2019 – a global search for the finest travel and tourism brands in the world.

Vinpearl Convention Centre Phu Quoc is a state-of-the-art meeting and event facility, as well as the latest addition to the five-star Vinpearl Phu Quoc integrated complex.

It features eight meeting rooms and a grand ballroom that can accommodate up to 2,390 guests.

ADVERTISEMENT

It enjoys a spectacular location on Bai Dai Beach, and adjacent to the luxury retreats Vinpearl Resort & Spa Phu Quoc and VinOasis.

The pristine island of Phu Quoc is a hidden lush paradise off the southern coast of Vietnam.

Surrounded by the warm turquoise waters of the Gulf of Thailand, the island is renowned for its stunning beaches, unblemished habitat, relaxing atmosphere and world-class scuba diving.

Graham Cooke, Founder, World Travel Awards, said: “We are honoured to host our Asia & Oceania Gala Ceremony 2019 at the Vinpearl Convention Centre Phu Quoc.

“This fabulous addition to the Vinpearl Phu Quoc integrated complex is playing a crucial role in building Vietnam’s reputation as the perfect destination for both business and leisure.”

He added: “WTA has maintained its position as the industry leader for the past 26 years, consistently proving its value as the global benchmark for recognising excellence in travel and tourism.

“I greatly look forward to welcoming the most senior travel industry figures from Asia and Oceania for what promises to be a most memorable evening in this wonderful new facility.”

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry.

Dang Thanh Thuy, deputy chief executive officer, Vingroup, said: “Vinpearl is proud to host the WTA Asia & Oceania Gala Ceremony 2019 at our Vinpearl Convention Centre on Phu Quoc Island.

“On this special occasion, we are honoured to present a charming image of modern Vietnam to international visitors as well as the world’s leading tourism and hospitality brands.

“This significant event is not only a golden opportunity for Vinpearl to showcase its world-class all-inclusive resort complex at Phu Quoc, Asia’s most promising island destination, but also to promote Vietnamese tourism to the global travel industry.”

Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire.

Each year, World Travel Awards covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognise and celebrate individual and collective success within each key geographical region.

World Travel Awards gala ceremonies are widely regarded as the best networking opportunities in the travel industry, attended by government and industry leaders, luminaries and international print and broadcast media.