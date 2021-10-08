MSC Seashore to make debut in Bahamas next month

MSC Cruises has revealed its latest flagship, MSC Seashore, will be officially named at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in the Bahamas on November 18th.

The event will become the first naming ceremony for a cruise ship to be held at a private island.

It will be attended by travel advisors and media as well as other key company stakeholders.

Departing Miami on November 17th, invitees will be able to get a first look at the new ship before she starts her inaugural seven-night cruise and United States season on November 20th.

As with every new MSC Cruises ship, Hollywood royalty Sophia Loren will perform the important role of Godmother as she officially names her 16th MSC Cruises ship.

The festivities will take place both on board and on the island as the ship will remain docked throughout the night, with a gala dinner, live entertainment and more.

The naming of MSC Seashore will see the formal inauguration of Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, which opened in late 2019 and closed shortly thereafter due to the pandemic.

The island has since gone through further work and significant improvements, and this is an opportunity for MSC Cruises to showcase the island to the invitees on this occasion.