EXPLORA JOURNEYS ANNOUNCES JANNIK SINNER AS GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR

Explora Journeys, the luxury lifestyle ocean travel brand of the MSC Group, is delighted to announce its partnership with world-renowned tennis champion Jannik Sinner, who will serve as the brand’s new ambassador. The announcement comes just ahead of the US Open, where Sinner will compete on one of tennis’s most prestigious stages.

This partnership is built on shared values and a common philosophy, bringing together two worlds united by precision, passion, and the pursuit of excellence. Sinner’s rise to the top of professional tennis has been defined by skill, discipline, and composure - qualities that resonate deeply with Explora Journeys’ approach to delivering transformative ocean travel experiences. Both share a belief that true mastery lies in the details: from the focus and preparation behind every point on the court to the thoughtful craftsmanship that defines every aspect of Explora Journeys — each suite a sanctuary, each menu a celebration, each journey designed to stir emotion and discovery.

At the heart of this collaboration is The Ocean State of Mind, Explora Journeys’ guiding ethos - a philosophy inspired by the sea and its ability to create calm, clarity, and connection. For Jannik, these values are essential to his performance: balance to navigate high-pressure moments, resilience to recover, and the ability to remain grounded in the constant pursuit of improvement. This alignment reflects a shared understanding that excellence is not only about results, but also about process, authenticity, and wellbeing.

“I’m honoured to join Explora Journeys as their Brand Ambassador,” said Jannik Sinner. “For me, wellness is not just about training – it’s about recovery and balance. I believe in the power of nature and mindful routines, and I see those values reflected in every experience with Explora Journeys.”

Anna Nash, Global President of Explora Journeys, added: “Jannik embodies the values at the heart of Explora Journeys - authenticity, excellence, and a commitment to wellbeing. We are delighted to welcome him to our family-owned brand. This collaboration represents a fresh approach to brand ambassadorship - one rooted in authenticity and shared values rather than simple endorsement. His passion, talent, and team spirit - on and off the court - align perfectly with our ethos, inspiring guests to embrace a mindful, balanced way of living and to discover the transformative power of travel.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The partnership was officially unveiled at an exclusive event at The CORE: Club in New York City. The highlight of the evening was an engaging Q&A session with Jannik Sinner, during which he spoke candidly about his personal wellness philosophy, the importance of balance in high-performance environments, and his excitement about bringing his mindset to life through the Explora Journeys experience.

Sinner’s role as Brand Ambassador will see him appearing in select brand campaigns and co-creating a series of exclusive onboard activations and wellness rituals with his team. This collaboration will further enhance Explora Journeys’ mission to connect discerning guests with unique experiences that combine modern European elegance, immersive discovery, and the restorative power of the ocean.

Jannik Sinner’s team will proudly wear apparel featuring the Explora Journeys logo during upcoming tournaments, giving guests a sense of pride and connection as they see the ocean travel brand represented on the world stage.

The collaboration also deepens Explora Journeys’ connection to the world of elite sports. Earlier this year, EXPLORA II transformed into a floating boutique hotel in Monaco’s iconic Port Hercule during the 2025 Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco, offering guests an unparalleled vantage point at one of the world’s most glamorous sporting events. Building on this success, EXPLORA I will return for the 2026 edition, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to creating extraordinary experiences at the intersection of modern luxury travel and global sporting excellence.

As Explora Journeys continues to redefine ocean travel, this new partnership with Jannik Sinner signals more than visibility - it is a collaboration born from alignment, authenticity, and shared values. Together, we aim to inspire a lifestyle rooted in purpose and elegance, proving that true luxury—like true performance - is both a state of mind and a way of life.