MSC CRUISES OPENS SALES FOR SECOND ALASKA SEASON - SUMMER 2027 ITINERARIES NOW AVAILABLE TO BOOK

MSC Cruises opened sales today for its Summer 2027 Alaska cruises. Starting April 26, 2027, MSC Poesia will sail from Seattle and offer seven-night itineraries to some of the region’s most breathtaking destinations, departing each Monday through September 2027.

As recently announced, MSC Poesia will undergo one of the largest upgrades in MSC Cruises’ history including the addition of the MSC Yacht Club, two speciality restaurants, Butcher’s Cut and Kaito Sushi Bar, All-Stars Sports Bar, a newly refreshed MSC Aurea Spa, and an enhanced MSC Gym Powered by Technogym®. Guests sailing aboard MSC Poesia will be able to enjoy these new features on MSC Cruises’ inaugural season in Alaska, starting in May 2026, as well as the ship’s second season in the region, with sales opening today for Summer 2027.

Lynn Torrent, President, MSC Cruises North America, said: “People from all over the world want to see Alaska and an MSC Cruise is the best way to do it, especially now that every Alaska sailing will feature our award-winning MSC Yacht Club, new specialty restaurants and upgraded wellness offerings. Demand for Alaska cruises is strong and adding another season in the region is a direct response to the feedback we’re getting from guests and our travel advisors. We know they’ll love the European style and American comfort available aboard MSC Poesia.”

MSC Poesia’s Alaska itineraries will offer guests the chance to explore some of the region’s most picturesque destinations including Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, Tracy Arm, and Juneau (Alaska), along with Victoria (British Columbia, Canada), where they can enjoy breathtaking natural beauty, spectacular landscapes, magnificent wildlife and rich Alaska Native culture heritage.

A range of MSC Cruises’ excursions will be available at each port of call to suit every type of traveller – from tasting local culinary delights to exploring remote wilderness or gliding through serene waters in search of exceptional wildlife.

On board, guests will enjoy MSC Cruises’ signature blend of European style and American comfort, while sailing through the region’s magnificent waters, filled with captivating natural wonders.

Prior to her Summer 2027 Alaska season, MSC Poesia will reposition from Miami to Seattle over an 18-night cruise departing April 8, 2027. The sailing will provide guests an unforgettable experience of a lifetime, offering a unique Panama Canal crossing – a rare opportunity for adventure-seeking travellers.

Highlights of MSC Poesia’s Alaska itineraries include:

Ketchikan, Alaska – The best fishing town in Alaska offers prime opportunities for catching or eating wild salmon, as well as spotting the abundant population of bald eagles. Historic Creek Street is lined with an eclectic mix of shops, featuring an abundance of local artists and craftspeople. Ketchikan is also known for its impressive displays of authentic totem poles dating back to the 19th century.

Icy Strait Point, Alaska – Alaska’s first Indigenous-owned cruise destination is set amid more than 23,000 acres of private beach and temperate rainforest about a mile from Alaska’s largest Tlingit village, Hoonah. It features the largest zip line in the world, the most accessible coastal brown bear viewing platforms in Southeast Alaska, whale watching, fishing, local cultural dances and oral histories, cooking classes, kayaking and more. The facilities include a museum and locally owned retail shops in a restored 1912 salmon cannery, along with several restaurants offering local seafood, craft beer and more.

Tracy Arm, Alaska – The journey along Tracy Arm is every bit as amazing as the destination, with every hairpin turn along the way to the Sawyer Glaciers revealing something new. Entering the narrow fjord, guests will marvel at cliffs rising 3,000 feet along either side of the narrow and winding passage. Excitement builds as the ship passes waterfalls, roaming bears and a local seal colony. After 27 miles, a final turn reveals the intense blue colour of the Sawyer Glaciers towering above the waterline.

Juneau, Alaska – The state capital is only accessible by air or sea, which makes a cruise the perfect way to experience Juneau’s snow-capped mountains, historic landmarks and breathtaking views. The city was founded during a gold rush in 1880 and continues to invite visitors to try their hand at panning for gold. Right at the cruise port, the Goldbelt Tram rises 1,800 feet up Mount Roberts, offering the perfect vantage point for taking in the Chilkat Mountains, Douglas Island, the Gastineau Channel, and more.

Victoria, British Columbia – The calm waters of the Salish Sea and the towering rainforests of Vancouver Island surround a city known for its British heritage, colourful gardens, and magnificent architecture such as striking architectural marvels like the famed Parliament Buildings and the Empress Hotel. Before entering the harbour, wildlife enthusiasts can look forward to spotting whales, porpoises, sea lions, seals and birds. Foodies will find nearly infinite choices with the highest concentration of restaurants anywhere in Canada. Victoria is British Columbia’s capital city—among the oldest cities in the Pacific Northwest region.

The final remaining cabins and MSC Yacht Club suites for MSC Cruises’ summer 2026 Alaska season, as well as the newly available summer 2027 options, are available to book here.

https://www.msccruisesusa.com/cruise/destinations/alaska-cruises