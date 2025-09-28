MSC POESIA TO RECEIVE MAJOR UPGRADES - INCLUDING MSC YACHT CLUB, SPECIALTY DINING & MORE

MSC Cruises is bringing its award-winning luxury cruising concept, the MSC Yacht Club, to MSC Poesia as part of a major upgrade – one of the largest of the cruise line’s history. The revamp will also include new Butcher’s Cut and Kaito Sushi Bar specialty restaurants, a new All-Stars Sports Bar, a refreshed MSC Aurea Spa and enhanced MSC Gym Powered by Technogym®.

MSC Poesia’s Alaska cruises will offer MSC Cruises’ signature blend of European style with American comfort while sailing through the breathtaking channels of the region. Guests booking in the newly added MSC Yacht Club will enjoy an exclusive, all-inclusive experience featuring 24-hour butler and concierge service, spacious and elegantly appointed suites, and access to a private oasis of facilities, including a dedicated restaurant, lounge, private sundeck with hot tubs, and outdoor bar and grill, all seamlessly integrated into the ship.

MSC Yacht Club highlights on MSC Poesia include:

NEW! 63 elegant suites across five categories for every type of traveler, including ocean-view balcony suites and connected options ideal for families. The ultra-luxurious Royal Suite accommodates up to six guests and features a private whirlpool, an expansive 840 square-foot terrace, and a private outdoor shower with endless panoramic ocean views. The Two-Room Grand Suite offers a more intimate setting coupled with a spacious balcony for serene outdoor moments. All suites are thoughtfully designed and include bathrooms with marble finishings, premium bespoke embroidered towels, a Nespresso coffee machine and complimentary minibar, plus 24-hour room service.

NEW! Private sundeck with a Grill & Bar and two hot tubs, offering chic cabanas, sun loungers, and relaxed outdoor dining in a serene, modern setting, inviting guests to unwind in the sun with a cocktail in hand.

NEW! Exclusive MSC Yacht Club Restaurant, delivering an unforgettable dining experience, with refined menus and sommelier service.

NEW! Top Sail Lounge private bar and lounge, a light-filled, elegant space located on the foredeck, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and a tranquil ambiance for cocktails, live music, or quiet moments.

Additional enhancements also include:

NEW! Butcher’s Cut – In this traditional American-style steakhouse, guests will enjoy premium cuts of meat, including beef from Meat by Linz and a wide selection of succulent steaks and classic sides.

REIMAGINED! Kaito Sushi Bar – In this elegant, reimagined venue inspired by the Far East, guests can savor expertly crafted sushi and exquisite authentic Asian dishes.

NEW! All-Stars Sports Bar – In this lively and vibrant venue, guests can watch a game with some tasty bite-sized snacks, engage in friendly competition with signature sports bar games, or sit back and enjoy a refreshing drink.

REVAMPED! MSC Aurea Spa – In this serene oasis, guests looking for a revitalizing escape from daily life will find a wealth of wellness options, including the Ocean View Sauna, two steam rooms, a salt room, Kneipp path, emotional showers and a tranquil area to relax with fresh tea.

ENHANCED! MSC Gym Powered by Technogym® – Cruisers looking to stay active will enjoy the state-of-the-art fitness center with breathtaking ocean-facing workout areas at the aft of the ship, as well as a yoga room, jogging track, and basketball and tennis courts.

Guests sailing during MSC Cruises’ inaugural season in Alaska aboard MSC Poesia will be able to enjoy these new features while exploring Alaska’s unrivalled beauty, spectacular scenery, magnificent wildlife and rich cultural heritage. Itineraries sail through picturesque destinations including Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, Tracy Arm, and Juneau, along with Victoria (British Columbia, Canada). A variety of excursions will be offered at each port of call, from sampling the culinary delights of the region to exploring remote wilderness areas or gliding through serene waters in search of exceptional wildlife.

Itineraries now available to book on MSC Poesia featuring the new MSC Yacht Club include:

Summer 2026 – Alaska season: 7-night sailings from Seattle, May through September 2026, exploring Alaska’s stunning landscapes, wildlife, and cultural heritage.

Winter 2026/2027 – Caribbean & Central America: Roundtrip sailings from Miami to destinations including Jamaica, Colombia, Costa Rica, Aruba, Curaçao, and Belize – perfect for winter sun seekers.

Panama Canal Transits: Highly sought-after sailings between Seattle and Miami offering a once-in-a-lifetime Grand Voyage experience through the Panama Canal.

Book MSC Yacht Club suites or staterooms on MSC Poesia cruises.