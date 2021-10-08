South Africa keen to attract British travellers following quarantine change

British travellers can now visit South Africa without requiring hotel quarantine upon return following a loosening of travel restrictions.

The decision is based on a reduction in Covid-19 cases in the country and an increase in the number of vaccinations.

The decision also follows increased collaboration between the British and South African governments in ensuring that up-to-date information from scientists on the spread of Covid-19, especially the Beta variant is referenced when making decisions on which destinations are moved from the red list.

This announcement comes as president, Cyril Ramaphosa, moved South Africa to adjusted alert level one at the end of September which reduced the hours of curfew, increased the numbers permitted at gatherings and extended hours when alcohol can be purchased.

South Africa remains open for international travel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sthembiso Dlamini, chief executive of South African Tourism, said: “Travellers to South Africa can be assured that their travel to our destination will positively benefit local communities when they come to experience authentic and immersive experiences with our welcoming South African people.

“This, coupled with our conservation efforts and protecting our natural landscapes makes South Africa a perfect destination for the British intrepid traveller.”

South Africa offers travellers wide open spaces and outdoor natural landscapes of their next trip, something which the country has an abundance of – from the desert plains of the Kalahari, the green vineyards of the Western Cape, the striking Drakensberg in Kwazulu-Natal and the wild and rugged coastline of the Eastern Cape.