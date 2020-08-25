MSC Magnifica return delayed until September

MSC Cruises has postponed the relaunch of MSC Magnifica for over a month.

The company announced the return of both

MSC Magnifica and flagship MSC Grandiosa earlier this month, marking the restart of the cruise sector in the Mediterranean.

While MSC Grandiosa sailed on her first voyage back, the return of sister ship MSC Magnifica has now been delayed.

The company said the decision followed the introduction of additional testing measures for residents of Italy having travelled to Greece.

The change promoted a wave of cancellations and a softening in demand, MSC said, as itineraries include as many as three ports in the country.

MSC Cruises added it believes reservations will start to pick up again in the coming weeks due to the appeal of the itinerary.

Sales are open to residents of the Schengen area, with the majority of guests expected to be Italian nationals and residents.

Brits are currently barred from the sailings.

As a result of the latest decision, MSC Magnifica cruise departures from August 29th to September 19th have been cancelled.

The first cruise will depart from Bari, Italy with an unchanged itinerary on September 26th.