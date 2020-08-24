Uniworld woos group travellers with new package

Recognising an increasing trend for friends and family holidaying together post-Covid-19, Uniworld is offering new value for groups of ten or more people travelling together on a wide selection of 2021 sailings.

The Friends Reunited package is available on a number of departures across its programme including the Danube, Rhine, Seine, Bordeaux, Burgundy, Venice lagoon and Po river, Volga, Mekong, Ganges and the Nile, as well as on its 2021 Christmas Market cruises on the Danube, Rhine and the Seine.

Benefits of the package are including savings of between £400 and £800 per guest (depending on the itinerary and dates), while, for every ten guests travelling in Europe, one person will sail and travel for free (includes air or rail travel).

For every fifteen guests travelling on the Exotics programme (Nile, Mekong, Yangtze, Ganges), one person will sail for free (cruise only).

Each guest will also receive £100 on board credit.

The Friends Reunited package is also available on Uniworld’s popular multi-generational cruises, where younger guests aged between four and seventeen enjoy their own dedicated cruise programme packed with family-friendly activities, available on the Danube, Rhine, Italy and selected Christmas market itineraries.

Chris Townson, managing director of Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection in the UK & Ireland, said: “More than ever, we are all appreciating that what matters most is treasured time with friends and family, having been isolated from each other for so long.

“We are getting feedback from our key partners that there is increased demand from guests planning to spend quality time travelling as a blended group of friends or with extended family, often two or more generations.

“On the back of this emerging trend, we’ve launched our new Friends Reunited package offering fantastic prices which will make it easier and better value than ever for larger groups to cruise with us.”