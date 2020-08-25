Brittany Ferries to launch new Spanish connections

Brittany Ferries has announced its newest ship, Galicia, is to take to the seas linking the UK with Spain.

Weighing in at over 40,000 gross tonnes, the ship will be one of the largest ever to serve the company, and at 215 metres long she will be the longest.

The vessel is currently nearing completion at the CMJL shipyard in Weihai, China.

Sea trials have successfully taken place, and she will shortly embark on the 10,000-mile voyage to Europe.

On arrival Galicia will undergo a period of crew training and dry-docking for finishing touches, before welcoming first passengers on board as early as mid-December.

“Fleet renewal is an integral part of our five-year recovery plan and Galicia’s arrival is the result of a commission made in happier times,” said Christophe Mathieu Brittany Ferries chief executive.

“That is why I am delighted to bring this good news story to our staff, freight drivers and passengers today.

“Our message is clear: we have invested in beautiful new ships.

“Given the right support to get through this terrible crisis Brittany Ferries can have a bright future, as well as a proud past.”

In a first for French-owned Brittany Ferries, Galicia has been built from the keel up with the ship’s Iberian destination at heart.

The theme will even extend to the food and drinks served on board, with authentic Spanish dishes and drinks on the menu in bars and restaurants.

Once launched, Galicia will sail two round trips a week connecting Portsmouth and Santander in northern Spain.