New dual-branded Marriott property opens in Slough

The first double-decker hotel in Slough opened its doors today three months ahead of schedule, becoming the first time Marriott International has combined two hotel brands under one roof in the UK.

Developed and owned by Slough Borough Council, both hotels are operated by specialist hotel management company Cycas Hospitality.

The company was responsible for the first dual-branded Marriott property in Europe in 2018, launched under the Moxy and Residence Inn brands in Amsterdam.

The development was built via Slough Urban Renewal, a joint venture between the council and Morgan Sindall Investments.

The 244-room hotel complex forms part of a major development transforming the town’s former library site, which also include 64 new apartments and 4,000 square foot of restaurant and retail space.

Occupying the lower four floors, the lifestyle-driven Moxy Slough offers 152 guest rooms, including 28 twin and eight accessible rooms.

In tribute to the town’s longstanding connections to the iconic Thunderbirds TV series, filmed on the nearby Slough Trading Estate, the hotel’s stylish décor incorporates subtle pop-art wall graphics and signage celebrating the Gerry & Sylvia Anderson puppet show and local heritage.

With 92 suites, Residence Inn by Marriott Slough is designed to give longer-staying guests a more home-from-home experience, complete with extra living space and fully-equipped kitchen.

It becomes the first branded extended-stay property in Slough and the surrounding area, with many of its ninth-floor rooms and public spaces offering views of the London skyline.

While each hotel has its own entrance and reception, the dual-brand concept lets corporate and leisure guests choose the space that best fits their travel needs, while encouraging them to take advantage of both hotels’ shared facilities.