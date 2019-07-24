Marriott to offer all-inclusive stays through luxury brands

Marriott International is launching an all-inclusive platform to serve the increasingly popular holiday segment.

Given growing demand for premium and luxury all-inclusive stays, the company plans to build its platform by initially leveraging the Ritz-Carlton, Luxury Collection, Marriott Hotels, Westin Hotels, W Hotels, Autograph Collection and Delta by Marriott brands.

Guests will enjoy a distinctive all-inclusive experience – along with the design aesthetic, culinary offerings and amenities – specific to each brand.

All-inclusive resorts bearing the Marriott Hotels brand, for instance, would cater primarily to families, while resorts bearing the W Hotels brand would cater to adults.

“The diversity and global nature of our brands give guests the opportunity to find the perfect match for nearly any travel experience or destination,” said Tina Edmundson, global brand officer for Marriott International.

“By expanding our portfolio with this new offering, we are opening up a new way for travellers to explore our incredible brands – from Westin to W – through a new, all-inclusive lens.”

With its Starwood Hotels & Resorts acquisition in 2016, Marriott International gained valuable experience in this segment when it assumed operations of its first all-inclusive property – the 406-room Westin Golf Resort & Spa, Playa Conchal in Costa Rica.

New Hotels

As part of the development, the company has signed management contracts with hotel developers who plan to build five new all-inclusive resorts, investing more than $800 million.

The resorts are expected to open between 2022 and 2025.

“Our new all-inclusive resort platform is a natural progression for Marriott International,” said Tony Capuano, Marriott International, global chief development officer.

“It will provide the ownership community a game-changing value proposition for their luxury and premium resort projects around the world, while providing guests a new vacation option with brands they trust.”

Marriott plans to further expand its all-inclusive portfolio in popular, leisure destinations worldwide with a mix of new-build properties and conversions of existing resorts, including properties currently in the Marriott International portfolio.

Marriott International’s newly signed management contracts are expected to deliver five all-inclusive properties in the Caribbean and Latin America that, combined, would offer more than 2,000 rooms.

The planned resorts include an Autograph Collection hotel in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic and a Ritz-Carlton in Riviera Nayarit, Mexico, as well as further properties under the Westin and Marriott flags.

Mexico City-based Artha Capital, a leading private equity firm and real estate developer, plans to create NIA, a flagship, all-inclusive destination to feature four of Marriott International’s premium and luxury brand experiences in Riviera Nayarit.