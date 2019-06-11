Vietnam Airlines lands at Sheremetyevo Airport for first time

Vietnam Airlines has hosted an event to welcome its first flights to and from Sheremetyevo International Airport.

It comes as the carrier moves its operation from Domodedovo airport, further enhancing connectivity between Vietnam and Russia.

Upon arrival, flight VN63 from Hanoi to Moscow was welcomed by a water cannon salute and passengers were greeted with bread and salt as a Russian tradition by hosts in national costume.

On the same day, Vietnam Airlines also celebrated the first flight VN62 departing from Sheremetyevo.

The ambassador of Vietnam to Russia, Ngo Duc Manh, representatives of Vietnam Airlines and Sheremetyevo Airport attended the cutting ribbon ceremony.

The airport move has provided passengers greater choice and flexibility when travelling to domestic destinations in Russia as well as Europe when combining with Vietnam Airlines’ and Aeroflot’s vast networks as well as other airlines operating at Sheremetyevo Airport.

Vietnam Airlines offers three direct Moscow–Hanoi flights per week, operated on state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.