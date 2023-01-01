Modon opens new luxury desert resort in Abu Dhabi

Modon Properties, a UAE-based master developer of sustainable communities, has announced the opening of its new desert project, Bab Al Nojoum - Bateen Liwa Resort, located within the heart of its eco-tourism campsite destination, Liwa, in Abu Dhabi.

Designed for families and individuals looking to reconnect with the spectacular natural landscape in comfort and luxury, the resort, which is located in Al Dhafra region, offers an immersive desert experience with a choice of private one-, two- and three-bedroom villas that blend deluxe living with eco-friendly elements and the desert.

Offering amenities and services superior to average weekend getaways, every accommodation at Bab Al Nojoum - Bateen Liwa Resort features a private plunge pool, deck loungers, patio, and a fire pit that offers uninterrupted views of the sand dunes, said the statement from Modon.

The 50 sq m one-bedroom villa is comfortable for 3 campers, the 86 sq m two-bedroom villa can host five while the 102 sq m three-bedroom villa is ideal for a group of 7.

Against the backdrop of rolling sand dunes deep in a tranquil desert environment, the resort also offers a range of cultural, wellness and experiences to cater to the needs of nature and adventure-inspired adults and kids alike, it added.

It was inaugurated by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, in the presence of Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman, Department of Finance and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Modon Properties, CEO Bill O’Regan and other officials.

Bab Al Nojoum - Bateen Liwa Resort will help enhance the eco-tourism sector and enrich the portfolio of innovative projects in Al Dhafra and elevate the region’s potential as a prominent destination on the UAE’s tourism landscape, said

Sheikh Hamdan.

“The opening of Bab Al Nojoum - Bateen Liwa Resort comes at a time when Al Dhafra region is witnessing significant momentum in the construction of exceptional touristic and residential destinations, in line with the growth strategies and expansion plans of the government,” he added.

Jassem Mohamed said the launch underscores its commitment to developing unrivalled destinations that elevate Abu Dhabi’s position on the world stage.

“Our world-class projects and attractions will continue to help build the emirate’s tourism infrastructure while adhering to strict environmental standards through our zero-waste, carbon- and plastic-free policy,” he noted.

“The opening of Bab Al Nojoum - Bateen Liwa Resort marks our fifth destination opened in Abu Dhabi this year, a strong testament to our commitment to meeting the leisure and entertainment needs of residents and visitors,” he added.

Source: zawya.com