MIRANDA LAMBERT CELEBRATES SOLD-OUT OPENING OF VELVET RODEO HEADLINING LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY

Miranda Lambert opens "Velvet Rodeo", her Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year and current CMA triple-nominee Miranda Lambert celebrated the launch of “Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency” this past weekend at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

The headlining residency debut featured high-energy entertainment and poignant stripped-back moments spanning the three-time GRAMMY winner’s iconic career from her 2005 debut, Kerosene, to this year’s critically-acclaimed Palomino.

“We’ve been dreaming up this show for so long to make it something special for the fans and to celebrate all the music we’ve enjoyed together over the years,” reflects Lambert. “It felt amazing to finally take everything we’ve rehearsed and share it with that room full of people. I can’t wait to do it again next weekend and to make Vegas our own supersized honky tonk for months to come!”

Clad in a bright blue embroidered ensemble by The Blonds inspired by one of Elvis’s Vegas jumpsuits and topped with a glitzy Sin City-appropriate Daniel x Diamond cowboy hat, Lambert rose slowly on an upstage lift to officially kick off the eight month residency Friday evening with sassy opener “Actin’ Up,” settling in on her new home stage with the playful lyrical motto: “Got my own kind of country, kind of funky, t-t-turn it up!” From there, as she moved into an exhilarating rendition of “Fastest Girl in Town,” the pyrotechnics exploded with the energy of what was to come as the at-capacity crowd basked in the excitement of opening night.

Backed by her longtime band featuring guitarists Ethan Ballinger and Jerry Massey, steel guitarist Spencer Cullum, keys player Daniel Mitchell, bassist Jonathan Murray, backing vocalist Gwen Sebastian and drummer Max Zemanovic, Lambert treated fans to more than 20 songs throughout her wide-ranging 90 minute set. From an especially touching performance of Lambert’s emotive ballad “Carousel,” backed only by a piano as she stood flanked by towering spotlights, to a rousing rendition of her triple-Platinum hit “Gunpowder & Lead” that wowed the audience with its grand finale as the fringed sleeves of her pink Idyllwind jacket burst into sparkling flames, the musical celebration was well worth the wait for both Lambert and her fans.

“We made it! We’re so damn glad to be playing for people tonight; we’ve been rehearsing for a really long, long time,” Lambert shared midway through her set on Friday night as she introduced inclusive anthem “All Kinds of Kinds,” continuing, “This song is your friendly reminder to be who you are, always, all the time – ‘cause you just might end up in Vegas on a stage with bright lights, you never know!”

Saturday’s show maintained the high-energy atmosphere of opening night, from a poignant rendition of her GRAMMY Award-winning “The House That Built Me,” with the crowd taking over lead vocals for the final chorus, to an invigorating performance of her ACM Single of the Year-winning number “Mama’s Broken Heart” and a full audience singalong for the penultimate number, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” as confetti rained from the ceiling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tickets for shows through April 9, 2023 are on sale now at ticketmaster.com/mirandavegas, with shows scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Designed exclusively for Zappos Theater and promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, “Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency” gives fans an up close and personal opportunity to experience live performances of Lambert’s numerous chart-topping songs and beloved album cuts. Emmy Award winning Producer Raj Kapoor (GRAMMYs, Oscars, ACM Awards) serves as Creative Director / Co-Production Designer with Tom Sutherland of DX7 as Lighting Designer / Co-Production Designer.

Lambert, Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment are donating $1 of every ticket purchased to “Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency” at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino to Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit that has raised over $6 million since its inception in 2009. The Foundation’s mission is to promote the adoption of rescue pets, support animal shelters across the country, advance spay & neuter and assist with the transport of animals during times of natural disaster. For more information, visit www.muttnation.com.